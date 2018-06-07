A tornado touched down in Laramie, Wyo., June 6. (Peter Baumann/Laramie Boomerang)

In the Central Plains, the heart of tornado alley, twisters have been somewhat scarce in 2018. But Wyoming has turned into a tornado magnet. Wednesday evening, the state produced a visually stunning storm that spawned what’s probably became the most-photographed tornado of 2018.

The twister formed about seven to nine miles north of Laramie, in Albany County, and remained on the ground for at least 45 minutes. Some spotty damage was reported to structures, power lines and fencing, according to Cheyenne CBS affiliate KGWN, but there were no apparent injuries.

Tornado directly west of our house. 8 miles N of Laramie @JessicaLebelWX pic.twitter.com/uwytWJRO5P — Aaron Voos (@atvoos) June 6, 2018

Set against open fields, farms, and rolling hills, the stovepipe shaped funnel was awe-inspiring to witness, but the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne urged caution.

“Tornado north of Laramie is still on the ground,” it tweeted. “As picturesque as it may look, we ask that you take shelter now. No picture is worth getting hurt.”

Satellite imagery presented a dramatic view of the parent thunderstorm erupting. Dakota Smith, a meteorologist based in Colorado, posted an animation of the billowing storm clouds while describing the resulting tornado as “incredibly picturesque.”

Holy smokes. Loop of the Wyoming supercell that produced an incredibly picturesque tornado. pic.twitter.com/Y3AmEBEc9Q — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) June 7, 2018

The National Weather Service has received 13 reports of tornadoes in Wyoming so far this year compared to 10 in Oklahoma, typically a twister hotbed. Last Friday, an EF-3 rated tornado on the 0-5 scale touched down near Gillette, Wyo. It was the strongest tornado to strike the state in 30 years.

[Record few intense tornadoes have formed this year]

There is a slight risk of severe storms that could produce tornadoes in eastern Wyoming again on Thursday.

Below find a remarkable compilation of videos and photographs of Wednesday’s tornado.

Video

A MUST WATCH!! What a incredible view of the tornado this evening near Laramie, Wyoming #wywx #laramiewx #tornado #theview #landscape video permission Aj Kelly pic.twitter.com/SiP8PKIC8o — Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) June 7, 2018

Posted by Chris Hogan on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Posted by Mark Perkins on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Photographs

Just got his from a friend of my sons’. Big tornado outside Laramie WY @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/G5NZ3BUd9m — David Angell (@DavidAngell972g) June 7, 2018

LOVELY LP super-cellular tornado that we saw from birth by Bosler, Wyoming!!! It was on the ground for about an hour!! WHAT A DAY WOW! For licensing, contact www.severeweather.com.au Posted by Willoughby Owen on Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Just got this snap from @Weatherjuice of the Laramie #tornado. What a monster! Going 30+ mins so far per reports. #WYwx pic.twitter.com/yChRwTjOvD — Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) June 7, 2018

Incredible. This tornado formed north of Laramie, WY Wednesday evening. The photo by Aaron Voos. pic.twitter.com/noNyswv2lx — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 7, 2018