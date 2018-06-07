In the Central Plains, the heart of tornado alley, twisters have been somewhat scarce in 2018. But Wyoming has turned into a tornado magnet. Wednesday evening, the state produced a visually stunning storm that spawned what’s probably became the most-photographed tornado of 2018.
The twister formed about seven to nine miles north of Laramie, in Albany County, and remained on the ground for at least 45 minutes. Some spotty damage was reported to structures, power lines and fencing, according to Cheyenne CBS affiliate KGWN, but there were no apparent injuries.
Tornado directly west of our house. 8 miles N of Laramie @JessicaLebelWX pic.twitter.com/uwytWJRO5P
— Aaron Voos (@atvoos) June 6, 2018
Set against open fields, farms, and rolling hills, the stovepipe shaped funnel was awe-inspiring to witness, but the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne urged caution.
“Tornado north of Laramie is still on the ground,” it tweeted. “As picturesque as it may look, we ask that you take shelter now. No picture is worth getting hurt.”
Satellite imagery presented a dramatic view of the parent thunderstorm erupting. Dakota Smith, a meteorologist based in Colorado, posted an animation of the billowing storm clouds while describing the resulting tornado as “incredibly picturesque.”
Loop of the Wyoming supercell that produced an incredibly picturesque tornado. pic.twitter.com/Y3AmEBEc9Q
— Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) June 7, 2018
The National Weather Service has received 13 reports of tornadoes in Wyoming so far this year compared to 10 in Oklahoma, typically a twister hotbed. Last Friday, an EF-3 rated tornado on the 0-5 scale touched down near Gillette, Wyo. It was the strongest tornado to strike the state in 30 years.
There is a slight risk of severe storms that could produce tornadoes in eastern Wyoming again on Thursday.
Below find a remarkable compilation of videos and photographs of Wednesday’s tornado.
Video
Laramie, WY pic.twitter.com/ttFxn4YkUk
— Dev (@pondhockey93) June 7, 2018
A MUST WATCH!! What a incredible view of the tornado this evening near Laramie, Wyoming #wywx #laramiewx #tornado #theview #landscape video permission Aj Kelly pic.twitter.com/SiP8PKIC8o
— Live Storm Chasers (@LiveStormChaser) June 7, 2018
Posted by Chris Hogan on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Posted by Mark Perkins on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Photographs
Just got his from a friend of my sons’. Big tornado outside Laramie WY @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/G5NZ3BUd9m
— David Angell (@DavidAngell972g) June 7, 2018
LOVELY LP super-cellular tornado that we saw from birth by Bosler, Wyoming!!! It was on the ground for about an hour!! WHAT A DAY WOW! For licensing, contact www.severeweather.com.au
Posted by Willoughby Owen on Wednesday, June 6, 2018
Just got this snap from @Weatherjuice of the Laramie #tornado. What a monster! Going 30+ mins so far per reports. #WYwx pic.twitter.com/yChRwTjOvD
— Michael Charnick (@charnick_wx) June 7, 2018
#Tornado north of #Laramie. Seek shelter if you're in the area. pic.twitter.com/ksLOkSlNpA
— Peter Baumann (@PCBaumann) June 6, 2018
Incredible. This tornado formed north of Laramie, WY Wednesday evening. The photo by Aaron Voos. pic.twitter.com/noNyswv2lx
— Matt Makens (@MattMakens) June 7, 2018
Incredible #tornado north of #Laramie #wyoming today. Classic LP supercell. On the ground for one hour at least. INSANE! @NWSCheyenne @ReedTimmerAccu pic.twitter.com/8t38ZUhpSq
— Namarrgon (@Namarrg0n) June 7, 2018
From earlier northwest of Laramie, WY. Shot at 7,300 feet altitude. #wywx pic.twitter.com/6OB7gtzYBm
— Nick Nolte (@NickNolteWx) June 7, 2018
Tornado north of Laramie #wywx pic.twitter.com/g89LzlvS9X
— Coltin Grasmick (@Codagras) June 6, 2018