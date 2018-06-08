TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

7/10: Getting warmer and muggier but we have to remember July’s sweat-a-thon is around the corner! Some clouds, and rain chance, not helping.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Slight rain chance. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Showers, storms possible. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Saturday: Showers, storms, downpours. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday: Cloudy. Rain much of the day. Highs: Mid-70s to near 80.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Good news! Some sunshine today. Bad news–rain chances want to pester our weekend. Starting as early as this afternoon and evening. We don’t want to call the weekend a washout, but with a strong storm threat tomorrow and heavy rain possible, we want to keep you weather-aware. Stay tuned not only here but to our social feeds this weekend!

Today (Friday): We get pretty warm, pretty fast. Clouds and mugginess, luckily, increase a bit less quickly. We’ve only a slight midday into late day shower/storm threat. South-southwesterly breezes are 5-10 mph. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s. If we get more sunshine than currently expected plus a stronger southerly wind, it could bump us into the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Rain chances (30-40 percent) increase right around sunset and last pretty much all night. Showers and isolated storms could roam the region, but nothing too heavy is currently expected. Skies are mostly cloudy. Mugginess becomes very noticeable. Low temperatures may hover around 70 degrees downtown but some mid-60s are possible well away from the Beltway. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Shower and storm chances increase through the day, perhaps peaking in the afternoon. Mid-80s for high temperatures could feel around 90 degrees at times, given the semi-tropical dew points (around 70 degrees) creating that steaminess. Please stay tuned, as we could see locally heavy downpours during the afternoon. Some strong thunderstorms could move through. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another round or three of showers and even some thunderstorms could roam, during very late evening hours and into the early morning. We will be on the lookout for downpours moving over the same areas—because if this happens, we could see some isolated flooding. Fairly muggy low temperatures may get a tad cooler, down into the low-to-mid 60s. Confidence: Medium



Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, looking amazing on June 6. (Petra Engle‎ via Facebook)

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Periodic rain, showers, and storms could move through the region. We don’t want to call it a washout but we’re worried it may not taper until late afternoon, when rain chances finally diminish. We’ll keep an eye on it, but there’s a threat of much of the day being wet. At least–very slowly–that humid feeling is going down and temperatures are a bit more comfortable, in the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. Northeasterly breezes could be fairly steady around 10 mph by afternoon. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: We couuuuuld end up dry, as clouds want to slowly decrease. Comfortable conditions are possible — perhaps a windows-open night if rain stays out of the picture — with low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mugginess may finally get scoured out for a bit! Confidence: Medium

More sun than clouds possible for Monday and Tuesday. Sure, an isolated quick-hitting shower can’t be ruled out, but dry conditions should dominate, as it looks now. High temperatures both days should still get into the mid-70s to near 80. Stay tuned as we get closer just to make sure rain chances remain limited. Great news with comfortable air is that we won’t start the week in sweaty, muggy state. Enjoy it while it lasts! Confidence: Medium