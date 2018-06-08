Nationals vs. Giants

7:05 p.m., Friday, June 8, Nationals Park

A quick thundershower is possible before the game ends, as rain chances increase with each inning.

First pitch: Around 80. Partly cloudy, slight breeze.

Ninth inning: Mid-70s. Muggy. Chance of shower or storm.

Chance of rain: 30 percent.

Chance of delay: 20 percent.

Chance of postponement: 10 percent.

