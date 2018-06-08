

Fans gathering before the Capitals game on Thursday. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

[Weekend outlook: Heavy rain and flooding threat at times, but not a washout]

Humidity is back! With temperatures in the 80s, it felt noticeably less comfortable outside, compared with recent days. Increasing clouds also signal our next rain event in what has been an active stretch of late. Unfortunately, this one is set to mess with most of the weekend once again.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: There’s a slight chance of an evening shower, and odds for raindrops stay elevated through the night, compared with today. However, I wouldn’t necessarily expect much to fall most spots. Any shower or storm could bring briefly heavier rainfall, but nothing should last too long. Lows range from the mid-60s to lower 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): At least occasional waves of showers are possible, with perhaps one focused on the morning into midday. Everything is a little uncertain until it gets underway, but it doesn’t look like an all-day rain. Highs should head for the mid-80s or so. Rain risks may tend to taper at night, but we probably stay damp with lows in the mid-60s to around 70.

Sunday: Another wet weekend day is basically a given. As we get further out in time, specifics become even harder. There is some suggestion that we might see rain maximize potential in our area once again, though. With a cooler wind in town, highs are mainly in the 70s.

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.