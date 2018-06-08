

National Weather Service rainfall forecast through Sunday evening. (WeatherBell.com)

For a second straight weekend, the weather pattern is conducive to rain and thunderstorms that could be heavy at times. Because the ground is soaked from all the water over the past month, pockets of flooding could develop, especially near creeks and streams, and poor drainage areas.

The weekend shouldn’t be a total washout. The late afternoon and evening hours Saturday present the best chance of storms, which could contain heavy rain, lightning and isolated damaging wind gusts. But these storms won’t happen everywhere all the time, so you don’t need to cancel outdoor activities. We simply suggest monitoring the weather and having an indoor backup plan.

Sunday is also likely to bring periods of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening.

On average around 1.5 to two inches of rain could fall over the weekend, but amounts may be quite variable from location to location.

Based on the latest information, here’s a breakdown of the likelihood of rain in different time blocks through the weekend

Saturday morning through midafternoon

Chance of rain: 30 percent chance of showers

Coverage: Isolated to scattered

Duration: Short-lived, less than an hour

Intensity: Light to moderate

Amounts: Less than 0.25 inches

Possible hazards: None

Temperatures: 70s to 80s

Confidence: Medium

Saturday late afternoon through evening

Chance of rain: 60 percent of showers and thunderstorms

Coverage: Scattered to widespread

Duration: Variable. Some areas less than an hour, while other areas multiple hours.

Intensity: Moderate to heavy

Possible hazards: Lightning, flash flooding, isolated damaging wind gusts

Amounts: 0.5 to 1.0 inches, but locally higher in the heaviest storms

Temperatures: 80s to 70s

Confidence: Medium

Saturday overnight through Sunday midafternoon

Chance of rain: 40 percent chance of showers, isolated thunder

Coverage: Scattered

Duration: Variable

Intensity: Variable

Possible hazards: Flash flooding

Amounts: 0.1 to 0.5 inches, with locally higher amounts

Temperatures: 60s and 70s

Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday midafternoon through the evening

Chance of rain: 60 percent chance of showers, isolated thunder

Coverage: Scattered to widespread

Duration: Variable. Some areas less than an hour, while other areas multiple hours

Intensity: Moderate to heavy

Possible hazards: Flash flooding

Amounts: 0.5 to 1.0 inches, with locally higher amounts

Temperatures: 70s

Confidence: Low-Medium

Our overall confidence as to when and where it will rain and rain the hardest is only moderate at best, so stay tuned to updates.

How to get updates this weekend: We’ll post the usual early morning and late afternoon forecasts on our blog. If there is severe weather and/or flooding, we will add updates to these forecasts. On Twitter, we’ll provide quick radar updates on when and where there are showers and storms all weekend long.

Discussion

This weekend bears out an overall weather pattern that we have experienced frequently during the past few weeks: A tropical air mass overhead as a cool front driven by northerly winds slowly drifts through the region sometime Sunday. Weak low pressure may develop along this boundary. This overall pattern is similar to the one that led to disastrous flash floods in Frederick and Ellicott City, Md.



Forecast weather map for Sunday morning. (National Weather Service)

In the above map, which is valid Sunday morning at 8 a.m., it’s important not to fixate on the exact location of the front. Various computer models are giving a range of possible positions; the agreement here is poor.

The National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center, which handles flash flood forecasting, is expressing its frustration with trying to locate this front throughout the weekend. As a consequence, it has been forced to paint a very broad region across the Mid-Atlantic, where one or more flash flood events might occur on Saturday and Sunday.

Accompanying this front, the moisture content of the deep atmosphere will be very high, approaching two inches of precipitable water (figure below). That is part of the recipe for heavy rain but not the only important factor.



Precipitable water forecast on Saturday at 5 p.m. from American model. It shows extremely high levels of atmospheric moisture over the Mid-Atlantic.

We are concerned about the alignment of the mid-level winds, which will be from the west and thus parallel to the slow-moving, or stalled, front. This configuration often leads to echo training, where storm cells repeatedly track over the same region. This was also the setup for Frederick and Ellicott City.

Here is how we foresee the weekend playing out, recognizing that the forecast model confidence is lower than usual.

On Saturday, the air mass will be quite warm and humid. This, of course, will lead to an unstable atmosphere and the likelihood of widespread showers and thunderstorms. The storms will concentrate along and ahead of the cool front dropping down from Pennsylvania. They will also tend to aggregate around any weak area of low pressure that develops.

Timing favors the usual time of day — later in the afternoon and into the evening.

In terms of severe weather, one wild card is the amount of cloud cover. With diffuse, slow-moving cool fronts such as this (and a very humid atmosphere), low- and mid-level clouds can be extensive. The time of year, with a strong sun, tends to support modest destabilization, even with some clouds.

If heating is significant and the atmosphere fully destabilizes, scattered severe storms are possible. That airflow in the deeper atmosphere is not exceptionally brisk, but there will be sufficient wind shear (increase in winds with altitude) to help organize storms into longer-lived clusters (called multicells) — meaning they could rain harder, with frequent lightning and possibly a violent downburst of wind or two.

On Sunday morning, the pesky front will still be hanging around.

Most models, however, produce a stronger surge of cooler air from high pressure located over eastern Canada. This surge should drive the front slowly to the south of the District during the afternoon. The most unstable air moves over central and southern Virginia. However, convective storms (probably more of the showery than thundery variety) can still fire along the front, and even just to its north. We will have to remain vigilant for a continued moderate to heavy rain threat Sunday, especially later in the day.