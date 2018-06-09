TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Rain, rain. It may never go away!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Periodic showers. Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Off and on raindrops. Lows: Mid-to-upper 60s.

Tomorrow: More rain at times. Highs: 70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

I’m sure the last thing most folks want is another rainy weekend. While I wish I had better news, there is some hope we can work around the rain, at least at times. Today may end up being the best bet to try to shift plans around a little to spend time outside when it isn’t raining. Tomorrow looks trickier, but as we saw last weekend, figuring out the exact timing in these prolonged events is easier said than done.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Saturday): Plan on getting wet at some point, but it shouldn’t be an all-day rain. Waves of showers may tend to focus on the midday period overall, but the timing is always up for some debate until it is underway. There could also be some thunderstorm activity mixed in, but it should generally stay below severe limits if so. If we do get that midday rainier spell, it should help keep temperatures in the 70s. With less rain, or rain holding off until later, we push near and even above 80. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Rain risks persist through the night. We may see a period of heavier activity roll by as little ripples in the atmosphere push by the region. I wouldn’t expect it to rain all night. This in mind, we may see some flooding risks arise again if heavier downpours persist. Lows end up in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Sunday): Details outside day one are extra tricky, but there is also the appearance of more support for rain on Sunday than today. There’s more energy passing by aloft, and better winds mixed in, plus perhaps something of a weak surface low trying to show up to the south. It’s not totally different than last Sunday, but a weaker version perhaps. There is a better shot of lengthier and more widespread rain, and this should help keep highs in the 70s. Some thunder is possible as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Off and on rain wants to persist into the night. It is possible coverage may decrease from during the day. It’s hard to keep the spigot on forever. Lows are in the near 60 to mid-60s zone. Confidence: Medium



A dragonfly at the Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens. (Miki Jourdan via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Last weekend’s system eventually got bumped out of the way as we started the week. Not necessarily the case this Monday. I think whatever is left with the event tries to weaken and slowly move on with time, but we may see occasional showers continue for a good chunk of the day. Cooler air has settled in, with highs rising to around 70. Confidence: Low-Medium

It’s not impossible that we are still kicking the rain out of the area by Tuesday. For now it seems we should be drier than not, but if there is any rain it will probably seem like too much at this point! Temperatures begin a rebound, as highs rise to around 80. Confidence: Low-Medium