Nationals vs. Giants
12:05 p.m., Saturday, June 9, Nationals Park
While it seems a good bet there will be showers at some point, we may end up with some sort of lull as the afternoon wears on. Fingers crossed.
(temperatures modified late morning per more sunshine than expected)
First pitch: Showers possible. Near 80 to mid-80s.
9th inning: Showers possible. Near 80 to mid-80s.
Chance of rain: 60 percent
Chance of delay: 60 percent
Chance of postponement: 50 percent
