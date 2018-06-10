* Flash Flood Watch 2 p.m. today until 5 a.m. tomorrow *

4/10: This mugginess can be maddening, but at least the rain may mostly hold off until late afternoon.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers/storms late. Highs: Mid-70s to low 80s.

Tonight: Rain, drizzle and fog. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. Highs: Upper 60s to near 70.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

UNCLE! We’re looking at more rounds of rain late today into tomorrow. Fortunately for those with outdoor activities, we should be mainly dry for a good portion of today. It won’t last, though. After flooding becomes a concern again this evening into tomorrow, all eyes turn toward the Tuesday forecast — will it be a nice day for a parade?

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Sunday): We could see some early fog and perhaps a passing shower during the morning, but most of us should be mainly dry into midafternoon. Mostly cloudy skies, with maybe a bit of afternoon brightening, hold back temperatures as highs reach the mid-70s to low 80s with high humidity. With a wave of low pressure along a front to our south, shower and storm chances increase after 4 p.m. or so. Heavy rain and flooding is once again a concern with any storms that develop heading into the evening. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Showers and storms seem likely during the evening into the overnight, and again any heavier storms could produce some flooding. Even as the rain may diminish toward morning, drizzle and fog are likely to persist, with continued onshore flow from the east. Temperatures slowly drop toward lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): More periods of rain are likely, with a few pockets of heavier showers possible. With all this rain about, we’ll be watching the larger rivers for flooding again. A steady wind from the east socks us in with clouds as highs struggle to the upper 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: By evening the bulk of the shower activity should be moving off to the south, although we could still see a lingering shower into the overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy as drier air filters in and lows dip to the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium



The view yesterday by the Reflecting Pool in Washington. (angela n. via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

A weak nose of high pressure tries to keep the rain away for much of Tuesday, especially during the morning into early afternoon, which would be welcome news for the big parade downtown. But with some upper-level energy potentially nearby, this forecast isn’t a slam dunk quite yet. We’ll keep you updated, of course. It’s another relatively cool day, with morning readings rising through the 60s and afternoon highs in the 70s, under partly cloudy skies. Shower chances increase again Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

Winds turn from the south ahead of an approaching cold front on Wednesday, and we may even get a bit of sunshine early on. Those two factors combine to bring a bit of summer back to our area, as highs quickly head for the mid- to upper 80s. A cold front could then spark another round of showers and storms during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Low-Medium