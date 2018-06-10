Nationals vs. Giants

4:05 p.m., Sunday, June 10, Nationals Park

We may get this one underway, but finishing it could be a challenge, as shower and storm chances quickly rise during the late afternoon into evening.

First pitch: Showers/storms possible. Mid- to upper 70s.

Ninth inning: Showers/storms likely. Upper 60s to low 70s.

Chance of rain: 80 percent

Chance of delay: 70 percent

Chance of postponement: 60 percent

