Nationals vs. Giants
4:05 p.m., Sunday, June 10, Nationals Park
We may get this one underway, but finishing it could be a challenge, as shower and storm chances quickly rise during the late afternoon into evening.
First pitch: Showers/storms possible. Mid- to upper 70s.
Ninth inning: Showers/storms likely. Upper 60s to low 70s.
Chance of rain: 80 percent
Chance of delay: 70 percent
Chance of postponement: 60 percent
