EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Rain this morning, tapering in the afternoon. Highs: 65-70.

Tonight: Partial clearing, areas of fog. Lows: Near 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 75-79.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The week gets off to a wet start, but we have a good deal of dry weather to look forward to in the days ahead. Tuesday should be dry for the Capitals’ celebratory parade and, for a change, the upcoming weekend may be rain-free. We will have a chance of storms Wednesday and perhaps Friday, but any activity should be short-lived and confined mostly to late in the day.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): Areas of rain are likely. However, as the afternoon wears on, the rain should end from northwest to southeast. Skies may brighten a bit, but winds from the east keep it unseasonably cool, with highs mostly in the mid-to-upper 60s. Light winds are from the northeast. Rainfall totals, mainly from the morning, range from around 0.1 to 0.5 inches, but some locally heavier pockets are possible. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Skies should partially clear but, with all the remnant moisture from the recent damp weather, areas of fog are possible. Lows are mostly near 60. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Light winds from the east off the ocean keep it mostly cloudy and cooler than normal. But most of us should stay dry, since there’s no organized weather system to generate meaningful precipitation. Morning temperatures rise through the 60s. During the afternoon, highs reach the mid-to-upper 70s, and we could see the sun sneak through at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging through the 60s. A spotty shower or two cannot be ruled out. Confidence: Medium-High



Ducks at the Capitol Reflecting Pool, June 10. (philliefan99 via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

On Wednesday, winds out of the south return, warming temperatures into the mid-80s or so by the afternoon under partly sunny skies. But a cold front coming through means a good chance of scattered showers and storms. Any rain should clear by sunset as skies become partly cloudy, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Thursday and Friday are setting to be pretty good-looking days with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs are mostly between 80 and 85, and humidity is manageable. There’s an outside chance of a shower or storm late Friday, but the setup shouldn’t support anything widespread. Partly cloudy and pleasant at night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

It has been a long time since we’ve had a rain-free and worry-free weekend, and this one has that potential. It’s too soon to lock it in, but as of now, I favor partly sunny skies both days with highs of 80 to 85, and overnight lows in the 60s (maybe even some 50s in our cooler areas). Confidence: Medium