With highs only in the mid-60s many spots, today was a good 15 to 20 degrees below normal across the area. That’s a painful temperature anomaly in January but rather welcome in June. Although the cooler air isn’t too bad, I am sure many are hoping the clouds get out of here soon. They should — just not right away.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Rain ended earlier, but clouds have been slow to follow. That may be the case into and through a good part of the night before things really clear out toward dawn. A few patches of fog are possible, especially in sheltered locations near water. Lows dip to the mid-50s to around 60 by dawn.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): We should wake up to increasing sunshine, and it’ll try to stick around through the day. There could be patchy fog early, although it shouldn’t be a big issue. Mostly comfortable for the Caps parade at 11 a.m. We should see clouds increase again during the second half of the day. It should stay dry, but it’s not impossible an isolated shower pops up somewhere. Highs are in the mid-and-upper 70s.

We’re No. 1: The D.C. area is seeing some of the coolest weather, compared with normal, in the whole United States today. While the city will fall short of a record low maximum for the day, Dulles seems likely to finish lower than the record low max of 68 at that location on this day in 1998. Dulles’s record is less than half as long as D.C., dating back to the 1960s, but it’s still a notable mark to beat.



Today’s high temperature forecast as a departure from normal. (weathermodels.com)

