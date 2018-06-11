

Crowds ready to watch Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals in the District on Thursday. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

We expect the weather gods to smile on the Capitals and their fans for the big parade on Tuesday.

While Tuesday may dawn a little on the cloudy and murky side, at least partial sunshine should break out by the time the event begins at 11:00 a.m. when temperatures are likely to be rising to near 70.

Light breezes from the southeast should keep it from getting too hot, and humidity should be moderate.

Hour by hour temperature forecast

When you head out Tuesday morning, temperatures should be in the low-to-mid 60s. Midday temperatures should be around 70 before peaking in the mid-to-upper 70s during the mid-to-late afternoon.

Cloud cover forecast

Some low clouds and fog may be around early Tuesday, but they should decrease as the morning wears on. Late in the day, clouds may build back into the region.



Forecast cloud cover from high-resolution NAM model.

Weather map

Weak high pressure will be positioned north and northeast of the area. The clockwise flow around the high pressure system will steer light winds from the southeast over the region, blowing at no more than about 10 mph.

The sinking air underneath this high pressure should prevent any rain from falling during the parade.



Forecast weather map at 8 a.m. Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

Uncertainties

The weak flow off the ocean could keep some low clouds and fog around longer than predicted. If that happens, it would be gray and cooler for the start of the parade, probably closer to 65 degrees than 70.

Alternatively, if the sun breaks out quicker than forecast, temperatures could be quickly rising into the low-to-mid 70s by 11 a.m., on their way to around 80 during the afternoon.