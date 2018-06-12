TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

10/10: Mother Nature shoots and scores a goal of super-nice weather just in time for the Caps to shine.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75 to 79

Tonight: Becoming cloudy with late shower chance. Lows: 64 to 69

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy with shower/storm chance. Highs: 84 to 88

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Clouds and rain have certainly been no stranger to our locale in recent weeks, but the sky is dry in time for the Washington Capitals celebration. Clouds return as if on cue later today. Temperatures are warmer tomorrow, with clouds and a chance of showers. Thursday and Friday feel more like June, except that humidity is squelched, with relatively dry dew points. At this moment, the upcoming weekend looks decent, too, with 80s for highs and just a slight chance of a shower/storm disruption. I am crossing my fingers.

Today (Tuesday): Warmer than yesterday and cooler than tomorrow, our highs ranging through the 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies are a perfect complement to today’s festivities. Winds are light and unobtrusive, while humidity stays fairly comfortably low. Clouds could increase a bit more by late afternoon into evening. Confidence: High

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower toward dawn. Lows range through the 60s with a light breeze from the south pumping in some moderate overnight humidity values. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Our warmest (hottest?) day of the week, with temperatures into the middle to maybe upper 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and some scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly favored in northern areas. Most of the day should be dry except for that humidity as dew points press up into the middle to upper 60s (moderate to high levels). Light winds from the south shift to come from a westerly direction later in the day. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Risk for an evening thunderstorm but otherwise partly cloudy overnight, with gradually dropping humidity and lows ranging from the 60s to about 70 right in the city. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are looking fantastic now as the skies run mostly sunny and temperatures range through the lower to middle 80s (close to normal for this time of June). The cherry on top is low humidity, with dew points mostly in the comfortable 50s. Thursday and Friday night could see a few clouds with lows in the upper 50s to 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend forecast has improved, and because we haven’t had a relatively nice one in weeks and weeks, it would be really nice if this one held together. The current view favors partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and middle 80s on Sunday. Humidity stays low on Saturday but inches up to low to moderate levels on Sunday. Saturday night looks mostly clear, with lows mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Early next week offers some summery heat and humidity, with upper 80s to low 90s and scattered thunderstorms. Then the pattern should cool back down into mainly the 80s by either Tuesday or Wednesday.