What a day. It was just about perfect in every way. Crystal-clear skies mixed with temperatures more reminiscent of May, and the rest is history. Other than increasing clouds, conditions stay rather pleasant into and through the evening, but with time we will notice rising humidity — and rain chances.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: Clouds increase this evening and into the night. We should stay dry through the evening, but a chance of showers introduces itself in the overnight. This is hit-or-miss stuff, and it shouldn’t amount to much. Lows end up dipping to a range of about 62 to 68.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We could see a few showers linger into the morning, especially north of town. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds through the day. Highs end up making the mid- and upper 80s. There’s a chance of some late-day storminess, which could be intense. I think coverage is low, perhaps scattered at best.



It was a beautiful day for a parade. (angela n. via Flickr)

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.



(National Weather Service)

Wednesday storms? The D.C. area is under a “marginal risk” of severe weather Wednesday, which is Level 1 on a 1-to-5 scale from the NWS Storm Prediction Center. There is a slight risk well to our north and northwest, where storms are expected to be more numerous.



Simulated radar for Wednesday evening shows an isolated storm in the region.

Around here, we will be dealing with a toasty and humid air mass tomorrow as a weak cold front approaches the region. While it seems the main focus of activity should be outside our area, there is some risk of a powerful storm or a few forming in our area. This activity should tend to be isolated, but it could bring damaging winds or some hail, along with plentiful lightning. A line that develops farther northwest may approach after dark, but it should be tending to fall apart as it does so.

