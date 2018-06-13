TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

6/10: We’re warmer and more humid, with a few showers or storms possible, but it’s only a temporary setback, with a nice stretch of weather to follow.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: A few scattered showers/storms possible. Highs: mid- to upper 80s

Tonight: Evening shower/storm? Lows: mid-60s to near 70

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, less humid. Highs: mid-80s

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our sports luck took a turn for the better last week, and now it looks like our weather luck will follow. It may not seem like it today, as we revert warmer and more humid again, with a few showers or storms possible. But the good stuff returns tomorrow through Saturday, before a hotter and more humid Sunday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Wednesday): Winds from the south-southwest crank the heat and humidity back up again, as highs head for the mid- to upper 80s under partly sunny skies. A cold front moving through means the chance of a few scattered showers and storms during the course of the day. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The risk of a shower or storm may stick around into the early to mid-evening. But by late evening and overnight, winds should start to come from the west and northwest behind the front, bringing drier air and clearing skies. Lows settle in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): A nice breeze from the northwest around 10 to 15 mph sets us up for a terrific Thursday, with partly to mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. We’re still fairly warm but not uncomfortably so, with highs in the mid-80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies and continued lower humidity allow temperatures to drop nicely through the evening and overnight. Look for lows dipping to the low to mid-60s. Confidence: High



The weather was worthy of champions yesterday on the Mall in Washington. (Kathy Swendiman via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

Friday and Saturday look great! We’re talking partly to mostly sunny skies and fairly low humidity, although it may start to creep higher by Saturday. Friday highs reach the low to mid-80s, with Saturday highs topping out in the mid-80s. Sunday trends hotter and more humid but should continue what may very well be a rain-free weekend, with highs near 90. Confidence: Medium