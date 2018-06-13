Lightning, the biggest chunk of pure electricity you can find, can be as perplexing as it is powerful. I learned it can leave us in the dark even before a strike. How can that be?

We’ve all played with magnets before as a child; odds are you can remember putting one atop a table moving it with a hidden magnet beneath. It illustrates the beautiful concept of a magnetic field — the region of magnetic influence surrounding an object. Electricity behaves in the same way, shrouded in an electromagnetic field.

Lightning, and all electricity for that matter, emits something called a “sferic.” Also known as a radio atmospheric signal, this is essentially the electromagnetic “shock wave” that ripples out in all directions immediately following a lightning strike. Close to the strike, this wavelet can cause erratic behavior in electronic devices by changing or enhancing the electric field.

Wayne Verno, a meteorologist at The Weather Channel in Atlanta, noticed some bizarre electrical activity in response to a thunderstorm on Monday. “We had a lightning strike to my neighborhood,” he said. “Just an incredible flash and powerful blast, and lightning data confirmed a direct strike.” But it was what happened immediately beforehand that caught his attention. “We lost power about a second and a half before the strike,” Verno said.

Could it be an eerie coincidence? Doubtful. The buildup of charge immediately before a nearby strike can cause power surges through the electrical grid. As free electrons move toward or away from the object that will be struck, they can exert a push/pull force on neighboring electrons — including those within your home’s wiring. If too many electrons move at once, they can blow a fuse — and knock out power.

Oddities are the norm when it comes to lightning striking homes. Strange electrical effects have been known to persist weeks or even months after taking a strike. Whether it be fried wires or issues with an alarm system, strange things can happen — and they do.

Sometimes, the gathering of charge preceding a strike can have wacky impacts, too! Verno is not alone. Many who have been close to lightning strikes report hearing static on their AM radios or walkie-talkies. Lightning emits a variety of frequencies, but is most prominent at lower frequencies ¬— meaning that effects are about 10 times greater to AM radio signals than FM.

Even household appliances or handheld devices can “feel” when charges congregate. If you’ve ever been on a phone when lightning strikes, you may have heard this firsthand. A “pop” or burst of static accompanies the lightning immediately, since the “sferic” propagates out from the strike at the speed of light — one hundred thousand times faster than associated thunder. This effect is the same whether you’re on a cellphone or landline — although you should not be using a corded phone during a thunderstorm, in case lightning travels through the circuitry.

I experienced the unique effects of a sferic myself. On May 2, I found myself riding up the H.E. Bailey Turnpike east of Lawton, Okla. As I was traveling east exiting a severe thunderstorm complex that would later spawn 17 tornadoes, lightning struck a nearby wind turbine. In replaying my dashcam footage, I noticed an unusual static sound coincident with the strike on tape — exactly the signature that the spark’s sferic briefly tripped up the current in my camera.

Lightning tracking employs this knowledge to our advantage. With a spattering of stations across the country “listening” for this radio fingerprint of lightning, it’s easy to do. When a probe “hears” a lightning strike, it can estimate the distance; by overlapping the known distances from three separate stations, software can pinpoint to within a few hundred meters the location of a strike.

Of course, if you’re Verno, you can detect lightning the old-fashioned way. After all, if lightning strikes your block, you’re going to know it.