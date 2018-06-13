This was a good day to park inside with a cold drink and air conditioning. If outside, the time to sweat has been pretty minimal, given dew points in the sultry 70s. Thankfully, plentiful clouds helped keep temperatures a little lower than they could have been. As we stare down the start of summer, we’ll take any breaks we can get.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: We remain under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is the lowest risk level on a one-to-five scale. I wouldn’t really expect much to come from this, although an isolated storm or two is possible this evening. Should anything form, it could be locally intense, with heavy rain and lightning, plus perhaps a wind damage risk. A more widespread line of storms that forms well north and northwest should fall apart on approach, but some overnight showers or a clap of thunder can’t be ruled out. Thanks to the slow arrival of the cold front, the lows will hover in the mid-60s to around 70, but you will notice more pleasant air trickling in as you arise.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies should be rather clear by sunrise, and that sets us up for a beautiful sunny day. It is warm and much less sticky. High temperatures head for the mid-80s or so, which is quite close to what they were today, but the lower humidity makes a huge difference. Dew points may end up in the 40s in the afternoon!



It’s beginning to look a lot like summer. (angela n. via Flickr)

Pollen update: Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Weed and tree pollen is low.

Summer time! As we prepare to dive into summer, the Weather Channel put together a neat look at which years had the warmest and coolest ones in various big cities.

