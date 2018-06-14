

Early morning in Washington, June 9. (Angela Pan via Flickr)

8/10: Sunny and warm but dropping humidity. For summertime in Washington, I call that serendipity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy, falling humidity. Highs: 82 to 86

Tonight: Clear and dry. Lows: 57 to 63

Tomorrow: Sunny, light winds, low humidity. Highs: 80 to 84

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Flag Day sees the Stars and Stripes rippling today as breezes are brisk, but the real treat is that they are ushering in much drier air. Humidity only slowly creeps back Saturday, and highs in the 80s make for great pool/beach time. Sunday could start to get uncomfortable, but highs that surge well into the 90s Monday inflict real pain. Hopefully, the record of 97 degrees at Reagan National Airport will not be broken.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Thursday): Sunrise (now at earliest of the year) is greeted with clearing skies and falling humidity. The result is a pleasantly sunny and dry afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Brisk breezes from the northwest kick up some dust but nothing problematic. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies, diminishing winds and readings dropping into the 70s are a winner during the evening. Overnight lows fall to the mid-50s in our coolest spots to the low 60s downtown. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): Sunny skies dominate the day, with light winds and low humidity contributing to a nice day. Highs are mainly in the low 80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Starry skies and nearly calm winds are enjoyable, with evening readings in the 70s. Lows bottom out in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is seasonably warm, with highs mainly in the mid-80s under sunny skies with moderate humidity. Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: High

Humidity starts inching back toward uncomfortable levels on Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Highs climb to the upper 80s to low 90s. A warm night is on tap, with lows only falling to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday quickly heats up to uncomfortable levels and highs probably top out in the low to mid-90s with plenty of humidity under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High