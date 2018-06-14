

Pennsylvania Avenue bike lanes. (Tim Brown)

Welcome to Washington, summer! We’ve missed you.

We are in some of the longest days of the year, with the hottest days of the season still to come. For biking enthusiasts such as me, the switch to warm weather often requires us to switch gears (pun intended) from wearing copious layers to ward off the cold (especially on our hands) to figuring out what type of clothing (or lack thereof) will keep us cool.

Many of our Capital Weather Gang readers are avid cyclists, and they must be acutely attuned to the weather so they know how to dress appropriately and how to avoid getting caught in a downpour.

Whether you ride recreationally or for commuting, I’d like to pose this question to my fellow cyclists:

Can’t see the Poll?

.

For those who continue riding through the summer heat and humidity, what are your secrets for staying cool? Tell us in the comments.

My two cents: I much prefer riding in the cold. Assuming I’m properly dressed, I find biking in the cold very liberating. The end result of a cold bike ride is usually nothing more than rosy cheeks.

Biking in the heat, however, is a different story. When it’s really hot and I’m commuting, I often have to pack a change of clothes. I also try to leave 15 minutes earlier than usual to give myself not only time to change my clothes but also a chance for my sweating and red face to return to normal! Not to mention my sweaty helmet hair. That’s a story for another time.

Sure the exertion could be tempered by taking a more leisurely ride, but the commute might as well double as my daily workout, right? Or maybe it’s just my need for speed.

I’m interested in hearing hear your opinions!