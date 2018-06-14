

A quiet morning on P Street. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

Temperatures were perhaps a touch higher than normal today, but with dew points falling into the 40s and a breeze to whisk away any sweat, it was pretty darned nice out there. Readings fall nicely in our dry air mass this evening and into tonight. Then we do it all again tomorrow!

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Outdoor dining should be hopping as temperatures fall back through the 70s through the sunset period. It’s a beautiful, clear night with seasonably low temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s for lows. Winds are light and variable.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Friday): If you liked today, you’ll love tomorrow. Almost a carbon copy, with perhaps slightly lower temperatures. Under mostly sunny skies, highs are in the near-80-to-mid-80s zone most spots. Humidity is very low, as well. Winds are out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Enjoy it, as big heat is around the corner.

See David Streit’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate. Tree pollen and mold spores are both low/moderate. Weed pollen is low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.