The National Weather Service is working to determine whether a tornado touched down Wednesday night in northeastern Pennsylvania, where a severe storm pounded Wilkes-Barre Township, ravaging businesses, flipping U-Haul trucks and downing trees and power lines.

Local media outlets described the scene in Wilkes-Barre as a “war zone,” saying numerous restaurants and stores on Mundy Street, in the township’s business district, were “completely gutted,” with water raining down from pipes in the ceilings.

There were no initial reports of injuries, according to the Associated Press.

Photos and videos on social media showed shattered storefronts and parking lots strewn with debris.

“The destruction is unbelievable,” Ryan Walsh, who manages a J.C. Penney store in the area, told the Citizens’ Voice. “You see this stuff on TV, not here.”



The National Weather Service said in a bulletin that investigators will survey the damage Thursday in the area near Franklin Township, about 40 miles southeast of Wilkes-Barre Township. A report is expected by late afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued late Wednesday night for Wilkes-Barre, Kingston and Plymouth. Soon after, Wilkes-Barre Township police said on Twitter that there had been “report of multiple collapsed buildings area of Mundy Street,” urging drivers to avoid the area.

Tornado Warning including Wilkes-Barre PA, Kingston PA, Plymouth PA until 10:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/nSILGRqnTo — NWS Binghamton (@NWSBinghamton) June 14, 2018

“At first I didn’t take it seriously because we’re not supposed to get tornadoes here,” James Roheña, a J.C. Penney employee, told the Citizens’ Voice about the moment he heard the tornado warning. “But then the rain started coming down in waves, with flashes of lightning. So I shut the doors and locked them and the next thing I knew, it felt like I was in the movie ‘Twister.’”

Police said Thursday that Mundy Street is without power; according to reports, the road will be closed throughout the day.