If you’re looking for a perfect end to a workweek, this is about what you might find. Temperatures near normal shook hands with low humidity. This generally equaled pure delight for those out in it. As the sun sets, our weather remains quite awesome. And while we start to really warm it up tomorrow, it’s still not too bad. Then the hot stuff surges in.

Through Tonight: Skies remain clear, and it’s very pleasant this evening as temperatures fall through the 70s toward sunset. Lows reach the upper 50s in the suburbs to the mid-60s downtown. Winds are light and variable.

Tomorrow (Saturday): A ridge of high pressure is building in, so we’ll continue to see few if any clouds. The air is still relatively dry, so we don’t have to think much about a heat index just yet. Highs reach the mid-80s to around 90.

Sunday: Sunshine rules again. This air mass is cooking, and more moisture is flowing in, as well. At this point, we can officially start calling it a bit gross. We might mostly make the low and mid-90s, but let’s say near 90 to mid-90s for now. I think we stay dry given the high pressure overhead, but once we start percolating a warm and moist atmosphere, an isolated storm can’t be totally ruled out.

See Camden Walker's forecast through the beginning of next week.

Heat wave: It does appear that we’re staring down our hottest heat wave of the year so far, with readings likely to rise into Monday. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem super long-lasting.



GEFS temperature forecast for the District for the next two weeks. (Weathermodels.com)

