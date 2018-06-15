

Lightning over Bridgeport, Neb., June 8. (Cory Reppenhagen)

Lights, camera, lightning!

As we sink further into summer, we enter the peak time of the year for lightning strikes and stunning electric shows such as this one. The photograph was captured near Bridgeport, Neb., last week by Cory Reppenhagen, a meteorologist for Denver’s NBC affiliate 9News.

June and July are two of the months most known for prolific lightning shows, which can be breathtaking but also deadly. July is the month with the most lightning fatalities each year, followed by August and then June.

Summer’s lightning production results from the season’s output of heat, which helps build and sustain storms.

On June 8, the day this photo was taken, more than 190,000 lightning strikes were detected across North America in a 24-hour period. Notice the hot spot across Nebraska, where this photograph was captured.



24-hour cumulative lightning count for June 8, 2018. (blitzortung.org)

The lightning spectacle captured by Reppenhagen illuminated geologic formations named Courthouse Rock and Jail Rock. Nebraska’s topography isn’t all flat like a pancake but surprisingly diverse, from bluffs and buttes jutting out of the Plains to rolling hills.

Take western Nebraska’s stunning topography, add natural fireworks courtesy of Mother Nature, and you get a jaw-dropping photo such as the one above.

Weather is awesome. #cwgpicoftheweek