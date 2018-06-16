

Carissa Adams of Middletown, Md., tends hay on her family farm aboard a 1968 Case International 806 on Wednesday. Carissa and her husband, Mathew, own the Overlook Valley Farm in Middletown. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

7/10: The number might be low if you’re hanging out by a pool. It’s not too humid, yet!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Near 90 to mid-90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve had it relatively easy when it comes to heat in recent weeks, but that’s about to change in a big way. High pressure that has delivered us beautiful weather the past few days is about to supercharge. In the process, it will deliver us temperatures that may even approach 100. Even if the actual readings don’t, the heat index surely will get to that level, and beyond.

Today (Saturday): Before we roast, we’ve got another fairly decent June day ahead. High pressure is expanding control over the region, so temperatures are on their way up. High pressure remaining dominant also means clouds should be few and far between. We’re coming out of a dry air mass, so it’s not too humid just yet. Highs range from the mid-80s to around 90. Winds are out of the south and southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Once we get toward sunset, you’ll probably notice the increasing humidity levels more readily. That south wind keeps going to work through the night. This may increase cloudiness a bit, and it also helps keep temperatures from falling much. Moisture-filled air is hard to cool. Lows are mainly in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Since 90 isn’t a given today, many spots probably wait until tomorrow to kick off this heat wave — that’s three days in a row of 90 or higher around here. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, highs should reach the near 90 to mid-90s zone. Humidity is perhaps not yet oppressive, but it is increasingly gross especially with those rising temperatures. There is a very slight chance of a late-day storm. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: By this point, we’re swimming in the soup. Skies are increasingly hazy, but we should see quite a few stars as well. Partly to mostly clear conditions are expected. With dew points near and above 70, lows are not too low. About 70 to 77 should do it in most spots. Maybe some patchy fog. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Monday‘s looking quite unpleasant any way you slice it. The hottest temperatures of the season (so far) are likely, and there will be nasty humidity to go with. High temperatures in the mid-90s to around 100 should feel more like 105, or even higher, when you consider the heat index. At those levels, heat can become dangerous, so plan on not spending a ton of time outdoors if at all possible. We’re still sitting under high pressure, so any storm potential is likely isolated. Confidence: Medium-High

There may not be a significant change for Tuesday, depending on the timing of the next cold front. At this point, it seems a safe bet we run to the mid- or upper 90s yet again. If we speed up the front, temperatures could end up cooler. With a front around, storm odds are probably up compared to previous days. We’ll need to get a little closer for much detail beyond that, but storms that help end a big heat pattern can be quite rambunctious! Confidence: Medium