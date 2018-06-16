

City Garden by Mike Maguire (Flickr)

Today was one of those kinds of days where shade made all the difference. Cloudless skies, aided by a nearby high pressure system, offered little relief from strong near-summer solstice sunlight. As that high pressure system slides offshore tomorrow, it’s going to activate the dreaded humidity pump for the next few days. Combine those high humidity values with temperatures above 90 degrees, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for some oppressive heat and humidity over the next 72 hours.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through Tonight: The sun won’t set until just after 8:30, which means we’ve got a few more hours to keep temperatures on the warm side. Leftover daytime heating and the late sunset will keep temperatures in the 80s through about 9 or 10 p.m. Overnight will see some scattered clouds with mild conditions. Lows will range from the mid 60s to about 70 downtown under a light wind from the southwest.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Early morning clouds will quickly give way to partly sunny skies. We will warm up rather quickly, with afternoon highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s. It will be noticeably more humid as well, with dew points rising into the upper 60s later in the day. Some isolated thunderstorms may develop tomorrow afternoon, with the best chance for storms likely to be to the north and west of the District. Partly cloudy overnight tomorrow with just a chance of a stray shower or two late. Temperatures and humidity stay elevated, with lows in the low to mid-70s and dew points not far behind.

It’s been buggy: No, that’s not a typo and I didn’t mean muggy. Surely by now, you’ve noticed the uptick (no pun intended) in the amount of flying things over the past few weeks. In particular, those annoying little blood sucking mosquitoes have come out in full force. If it seems that there are more bugs around this season than is typical, it turns out you are right.



Local abundance of mosquitoes has been above average this year. (Cornell)

As you can see above, mid-June is climatologically the peak time for mosquito season in our region. Mosquito abundance varies from season to season, but generally, excessive amounts of rain and high humidity are tied to years with more mosquitoes. Considering that Maryland just had its wettest May on record, I think it’s safe to say that it has been rather wet around the DMV. Better stock up on the bug spray.

