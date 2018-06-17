

Blue skies over the U.S. National Arboretum on June 14. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

* Code Orange Air Quality Alert today: Unhealthy for sensitive groups *

8/10: Sure, it’s a little hot, but nothing a cool drink and a dip in the pool won’t cure this Father’s Day.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, late-day storm? Highs: Low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows: Mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. Highs: Mid-to-upper 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Happy Father’s Day to all my fellow patriarchs out there in CWG-land! Delayed, but never denied, our first summer heat wave moves in today, and really gets going tomorrow as the heat index pushes into triple digits. A cold front settles in toward midweek, taming the heat just a bit, but also bringing back the chance for showers and storms.

Today (Father’s Day): High pressure offshore pumps in the heat and humidity to close out the weekend. We’re not at miserable levels quite yet, but if Dad wants to spend the day by the pool, it wouldn’t be the worst idea he’s ever had. Partly to mostly sunny skies help push afternoon highs into the low 90s, with not much of a breeze to speak of. A few showers or storms may try to pop late in the afternoon, but it’s only a 20 percent chance. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any showers and storms quickly diminish and we’re left with partly cloudy skies into the overnight. You’ll really start to notice the humidity in the still nighttime air as temperatures are slow to drop. Expect lows in the muggy mid-70s, and don’t be surprised by a few isolated pockets of fog by morning. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): The heat cranks even higher with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the west-southwest. We’re looking at highs in the mid-to-upper 90s and heat indexes in the 100 to 105 range! That kind of heat can be dangerous, so plan to avoid excessive outdoor activity if you can, and drink plenty of fluids if you need to be out for any length of time. It has been a while since we’ve seen this kind of heat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Conditions stay stifling through the darkness as well. There’s little wind to move the air and temperatures downtown may not get any lower than 80 or so. Away from the city, it’s not much better, with lows in the mid-to-upper 70s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

There’s not much relief in the forecast for Tuesday either. The heat and humidity continue with highs in the mid-90s and the heat index maxing out near or past 100. Scattered thunderstorms are then possible by late afternoon into evening as a cold front drops down from the north. The frontal passage doesn’t do much except slightly reduce the humidity Tuesday night, which stays mild with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

As they’ve been want to do lately, the front hangs up just south of the region and continues our chances for showers and storms on Wednesday. There’s likely to be more in the way of clouds, so it’s not quite as warm, but mid-80s to near 90 is still a good bet with at least moderate humidity. Confidence: Medium