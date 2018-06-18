

View from the Observation Deck at CEB Tower in Arlington, Va., June 15. (Joe Flood via Flickr)

* Code orange air quality alert: Unhealthy for sensitive groups *

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 94-98.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows: 72-79.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, storms likely late. Highs: 92-97.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The hottest weather of the year so far bakes the region through Tuesday. A cold front Tuesday will bring showers and storms that cool us off some by Wednesday and the rest of the week. Temperatures fall from the 90s to the 80s, but, because the front stays close to the region from Wednesday onward, late-day storms are a possibility some days.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Monday): Hazy, hot and very humid. Temperatures soar well into the 90s and, depending on how much sun beats down on us, records could be in jeopardy. Washington would need to hit 97 to match the mark set in 1944. The combination of heat and humidity push the heat index to 100 or so in the mid- to late afternoon, so take it easy and stay hydrated. There’s little breeze to temper the heat and the stagnant air leads to elevated air pollution. Confidence: High



Forecast high index at 2 p.m. Monday from American model.

Tonight: It’s one of those nights air conditioners work extra hard because the air is so slow to cool. Locations around the city have a difficult time falling much below 80 while even our cooler spots only settle in the low to mid-70s as it remains quite humid. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s the second straight uncomfortably hot and humid day, and most of us soar into at least the low to mid-90s. A cold front approaching from the north is likely to trigger storms, some of which could be intense, with very heavy rain, lightning and strong wind gusts. Light winds start to come in from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms are likely to be around in the evening, and some could be strong. After sunset, storm activity should wane some, and temperatures aren’t quite as high as Monday night. Lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

A cold front is stalled over our region on Wednesday, meaning likely showers and storms, especially in the afternoon and evening. It’s not as hot given the front’s proximity and clouds, but still plenty humid, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s. Partial clearing late at night, with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday through Sunday may not be such a bad stretch with it dry more often than not. But the pesky front may be close enough at times to trigger mainly late-day scattered storms. We think Thursday and Friday have a reasonably good chance to stay dry (less than 20 percent chance of storms), but storm chances increase to about 30 percent for the weekend as the front may lift back north into the region with a wave or two riding along it. Highs are mostly in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s — which is very close to normal. Confidence: Medium