

Soccer fans watch a broadcast of the World Cup match between Mexico and Germany at a viewing party in the Zocalo in Mexico City on June 17. Mexico pulled off a major upset. (Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg News)

You could say Mexico’s stunning upset of Germany in the World Cup on Sunday was earthshaking.

After it scored the winning goal, such an eruption ensued that Mexico’s Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research said two seismometers in its Mexico City network detected a spike in activity.

#Sismo artificial en la Ciudad de México por celebración de gol de la selección mexicana durante el partido contra Alemania en el Mundial de Rusia 2018.



Conoce cómo sucedió en nuestra nota de blog:https://t.co/B7GiWyX3ek pic.twitter.com/4flDw2cfux — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

In a blog post, it said the shaking was not perceptible to the general public and described it as an artificial earthquake, or “sismo artificial,” because no geologic activity was involved. No damage was reported.

Suzan van der Lee, a seismologist at Northwestern University, noted that earthquakes are not the only phenomenon that can trigger seismic signals. “Though these occurrences are not common, it’s definitely not the first time this sort of mass joy was recorded by a seismometer,” she said. “It can happen for special events that are so big that mostly everyone — at least locally — unites in celebration, such as during this World Cup game or when an underdog wins the Super Bowl. The seismic signal is likely not just caused by fans jumping but also by fans dancing around for a while.”

On Jan. 8, 2011, a seismograph a block from Seattle’s CenturyLink Field sensed vibrations after Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch scored a dramatic touchdown in a playoff game. The crowd went berserk, and the intense stomping registered outside the stadium. The seismic event was called the “12th man earthquake” or “Beast Quake.”