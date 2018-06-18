Nationals vs. Yankees

7:05 p.m., Monday, June 18, Nationals Park

Wear loosefitting clothes and hydrate. The heat and humidity will make it feel like a sauna — in the 90s for a good part of the game.

First pitch: Partly cloudy. 90-92.

Ninth inning: Partly cloudy. 84-86.

Chance of rain: 5 percent

Chance of delay: 1 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

