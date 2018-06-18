Heat and humidity were intense today. Fortunately, the heat was a little less than expected. Part of that was because of a good deal of clouds in many spots. Those clouds are now dropping some cooling rain in parts of the area, but any relief will be minimal until a front passes tomorrow.

Through Tonight: A few storms have been roaming northern Maryland late this afternoon into early evening. We could see a bit more of that, but for the most part we should stay dry. Any activity is isolated and mainly north of town. However, anything that forms could be locally intense. Lows are in the mid-70s to around 80.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): A cold front is dipping through the region. It’s on the early side, so we could see showers and storms basically at any time. The best odds are probably in the midday or so. That should help keep the stronger storm risk south of here as it reaches that region later in the day. Highs try for 90, somewhat dependent on how much we have in the way of clouds and rain.



Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate. Mold spores are low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen is low.

Weather Modification: Cloud seeding isn’t new, but it has taken on new urgency given expansive central U.S. drought and with the background of climate change. CNN looks at the process and a company attempting to make it rain.

