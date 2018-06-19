

Finding some shade at the National Zoo. (Angela N.)

5/10: Cold front gives the heaviest humidity the heave-ho and sparks some storms

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, pm storms. Highs: 88-93.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 67-72.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with pm showers/storms. Highs: 82-87.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The extreme humidity gets pushed south by a cold front today, but temperatures still climb to around 90 before it arrives. Scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening and even more likely tomorrow. Skies should clear out Thursday, but showers and storms could return as early as late Friday or Saturday, along with some higher heat and humidity.

Today (Tuesday): Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning accompany high humidity. Scattered showers and storms take shape as a cold front pushes south, but coverage looks very hit and miss at this point. Temperatures peak in the upper 80s to low 90s, but humidity drops through the afternoon. Morning dew points in the low 70s drift down into the 60s in the afternoon. Winds shift to come from the north at about 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall totals are really scattered today with areas getting missed and others up to a quarter to half inch and locally heavier. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows from the middle 60s in the outer suburbs to the low 70s in the city with light winds from the north at times. Confidence: Medium-high

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy with high temperatures lifting into the 80s with moderate humidity. The stalled cold front sparks scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms with the potential for heavy downpours. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and scattered thunderstorms continue with lows in the middle 60s to around 70. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday could still find some morning showers or even some rumbles under cloudy skies before the afternoon opens up to partly sunny conditions. Highs aim for the middle 80s with humidity dropping to a more manageable low to moderate level. Thursday night aims for partly cloudy skies with lows ranging through the 60s. Confidence: Medium

Friday features partly sunny skies with more comfortably warm lower to maybe middle 80s in the afternoon and a slight chance of a shower toward evening. Friday night continues a slight chance of a shower or storm as lows rest at a more muggier upper 60s to low 70s range. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is looking messier now with scattered showers and storms on Saturday afternoon with highs ranging in the middle to upper 80s along with moderate to increasing humidity. Saturday night runs muggy with lows in the 60s to 70s along with a shot at a shower or a storm. Sunday looks to be hotter as partly sunny skies and moderate to high humidity accompany highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. And we’ll run the risk of afternoon to evening thunderstorms again. Confidence: Low-Medium