Nationals vs. Orioles
7:05 p.m., Today, June 19, Nationals Park


Warm — but less humid than Monday — with a small risk of scattered showers, but no major concerns.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: 84, partly cloudy, light winds

9th inning: 79, partly cloudy, light winds

Chance of rain: 30 percent

Chance of delay: 30 percent

Chance of postponement: 10 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.