Nationals vs. Orioles
7:05 p.m., Today, June 19, Nationals Park
Warm — but less humid than Monday — with a small risk of scattered showers, but no major concerns.
First pitch: 84, partly cloudy, light winds
9th inning: 79, partly cloudy, light winds
Chance of rain: 30 percent
Chance of delay: 30 percent
Chance of postponement: 10 percent
