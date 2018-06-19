

A blue jay enjoying the weather. (Istvan Kerekes via Flickr)

The days of a frontal passage tend to be sneaky hot in the city, and this was no exception. Before the storms, Washington reached its highest temperature of the year so far with a reading of 95. Those storms did cool it off quite a bit since, and we’ll ultimately see humidity levels trickle down, as well. This in mind, the break from this stuff might not be a long one.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Through tonight: Other than a lingering light shower or two early, this evening is fairly tranquil. As storms drift farther south of the region, we see drier air filter in, at least temporarily. Under partly to mostly clear skies, lows eventually reach the mid-60s to around 70 on a light north and northwest breeze.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): We wake up to less humid air. The question is whether we stay that way. There is some indication that today’s front lifts back north or just falls apart and we are back in the soup by midday. If that’s the case, we’ll need to watch for the risk of severe weather yet again. Wind shear, which helps storms organize, will be stronger than today, so storms could be potent if they occur in the region. If storms do erupt, all risks are possible, including strong winds, and even large hail or an isolated tornado. Highs should end up well into the 80s, and perhaps around 90 in the warmer scenarios.

Wednesday storms: As alluded to above, we don’t get much of a break in the storm action. A frequent cause for storms day after day in our region is a stalled-out front. That’s the case here. It starts in the morning to our south, but by midday the high-resolution models show moisture streaming north on a south and southeast wind.

Whereas today’s storms were caused largely by the front running into a hot and humid air mass, tomorrow’s activity will be aided by more supporting features. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has us in a marginal risk, which is the lowest of their five categories. I wouldn’t be surprised to see it bumped up in closing. Any focus of storms would be in the afternoon to evening.

