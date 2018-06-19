1 p.m. — Storms starting to erupt

Showers and thunderstorms, with locally heavy rain, have developed along and east of Interstate 270 and just east of the District. This activity is quickly advancing northwest to southeast. Expect additional showers and storms to flare up throughout the metro region over the next hour.

Original post from 12:30 p.m.

Washington is one of the hottest and most humid locations in the nation today and, as a cold front runs into this muggy air, scattered strong thunderstorms will erupt this afternoon into the early evening.

Storms are likely to contain dangerous lightning and heavy rains. Isolated pockets of damaging winds are possible.



Simulated radar from HRRR model through 7 p.m. This just gives a generalized idea of how storms may evolve. Actual results will vary.

Storm dashboard

Approximate arrival time for storms:

North of Beltway: Through 2 p.m.

Near Beltway and along Interstate 66 and Rt. 50: 1 to 3 p.m.

South of Beltway: 1:30 to 4 p.m.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location:

North of Beltway: 40 percent

Near Beltway: 50 percent

South of Beltway: 60 percent

Storm motion: Northwest to southeast

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, flash flooding

Very small chance of: An isolated tornado

Rainfall potential: Average 0.25 to 0.5 inches, pockets of higher and lower



Rainfall projection from HRRR model. Notice how amounts are variable. The pattern of rainfall shown here is only a generalized idea, and localized amounts will vary significantly.

Discussion

Today’s forecast challenge is to anticipate scattered thunderstorms erupting along a weak and diffuse backdoor cold front moving from north to south during the afternoon. This cooler air mass will be plowing into a very hot, humid and unstable air mass in place over the greater D.C. region. The strength, movement and location of the front will prove challenging, and thus there is some uncertainty about where the best corridor of storminess will set up.

A very unstable atmosphere argues for a chance of isolated severe storms, although wind shear levels may not be strong enough for a more widespread severe threat. Any storm that develops could be plenty strong, with frequent lightning, small hail and strong wind gusts with the potential for a few wet microbursts. These are intense bursts of wind and rain from the cloud down to the ground that can cause trees to topple.

Additionally, the deep atmosphere is high in moisture content, and the “steering level” winds may align parallel with the front. This suggests the possibility of some training thunderstorms and a localized flash flood potential.

Finally, any time thunderstorms develop along a low-level frontal boundary, there is the potential for some of the “spin” along that front to consolidate into a brief (and generally weak, short-lived) tornado. This, however, does require a strong and long-lived updraft to help stretch and tighten the rotation. It remains to be seen if enough wind shear in higher levels of the atmosphere develops to support this type of updraft.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says that while a few instances of locally strong to damaging wind gusts could develop in storms, it is unlikely to issue a severe thunderstorm watch.