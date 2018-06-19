

A tiny funnel cloud forms over eastern Loudoun County on Sunday evening. (Natasha Schuh-Nuhfer)

Several readers caught this odd-looking funnel over Northern Virginia on Sunday evening. Our own Jeff Halverson spotted it as he was driving near Centreville. He pulled over to watch it for a while and try to figure out what was going on, because it didn’t look like anything we would expect to see on a hot but otherwise boring weather day in June.

“Best I can tell, it was pendant from a mass of towering cumulus with an otherwise flat and mostly rain-free base,” Jeff said. He said it resembled a cold-air funnel, but given it was 80 degrees at the time we’d hardly have a case for that.

Two photos of the funnel showed up on the Reddit sub r/nova, and another reader sent us her photos on Facebook. The one above was taken by Natasha Schuh-Nuhfer, who spotted the funnel outside Leesburg as she was driving east on Route 7 approaching Belmont Ridge Road.

Apparently the weather couldn’t have been that boring on Sunday, because on the Federal Aviation Administration Doppler radar at Washington Dulles International Airport, there was a tiny thunderstorm just a half-mile wide and one mile long in eastern Loudoun County around this time Sunday evening, according to Chris Strong, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Sterling.

“There was a very small area of very weak rotation noted on the west side of the rain area,” Strong told us. “The circulation was anticyclonic and less than 10 knots (11.5 mph) of rotational velocity — not hazardous in any way.”

So the evidence suggests it was the kind of funnel that is usually a precursor for a tornado. But given how weak the storm was, this funnel wouldn’t have done any more than rustle some trees had it actually touched down.

“If it was a funnel, it further goes to show that everything in nature is a matter of scale,” Strong said. “Even funnel clouds and tornadoes range from an inconsequential whirl to the massive violent ones.”