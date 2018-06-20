

Clouds over Penn Quarter on June 17, 2018. (angela n. via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Warm and still fairly humid, just not super hot like the past two days. Storms could disrupt the evening commute.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Not as hot, scattered storms late. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

Tonight: Scattered evening storms. Lows: Upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow: A little cooler, less humid. Highs: Mid-80s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our brief heat wave is behind us, but we’re still quite warm and moderately humid today, with scattered showers and storms likely by late afternoon into the evening. Tomorrow trends a touch cooler with lower humidity before an even cooler Friday. And then the heat ramps up again this weekend with more scattered showers and storms.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): The heat and humidity relent just a bit today under partly cloudy skies. But we’re still quite warm with highs in the mid-80s to near 90, and moderately humid with dew points in the mid-60s. Much of the day should be dry, but scattered showers and storms seem likely late this afternoon into the evening, as low pressure rides east along a nearby front. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain likely during the evening, and some could be strong with heavy downpours as humidity levels ramp up again. An isolated storm could turn severe with damaging winds and large hail. Showers and storms should diminish overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Thursday): As low pressure moves off to our east, we find ourselves with partly sunny skies and a cooler, drier breeze from the north. That means more comfortable highs in the mid-80s with lower humidity. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds turn more from the east, which may allow the mugginess to creep higher. But overall it’s a partly cloudy and pleasant night with lows in the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Onshore flow keeps us partly to mostly cloudy and cooler on Friday, but still moderately humid with highs near 80. Can’t rule out a few showers Friday afternoon into the night as lows settle in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

By Saturday we’re back into a warmer and more humid flow from the south. Scattered showers and storms seem like a decent bet as a warm front lifts northward through the area, with highs reaching the mid-80s to near 90. Sunday looks even hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, and possibly a few showers or storms. Confidence: Low-Medium