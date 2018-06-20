Nationals vs. Orioles

7:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, Nationals Park

We’ll need to keep a close eye on radar, as showers and storms could be nearby as game time approaches.

[How the Nationals make high-pressure weather decisions]

First pitch: Showers and storms around, low 80s.

9th inning: Showers possible, upper 70s.

Chance of rain: 60 percent

Chance of delay: 45 percent

Chance of postponement: 35 percent

NatCast appears on the day of every Nationals home game. Follow us on Twitter for breaking weather updates before, during and after the game.