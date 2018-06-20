Today’s highs in the low to mid-80s were pretty normal for the date. Some parts of the area saw lower humidity than recent days as well, especially as you got north of the city. It is feeling like June, though, and June likes to send us waves of storminess. The next is on its way. There is some question as to how well it holds together as it arrives.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Through Tonight: Other than a few showers, we’re in a bit of a rain hole late this afternoon. Activity to the northwest should work toward us over the next few hours. We’re still rather stable in the immediate area, although there is some slight chance this instability noses north a bit this evening. If so, our odds of bigger storms are a little better.

I think we’re mainly just showery when this stuff works in, and some rumbles are also likely. Even if the storms are weakening on approach, they could drop brief heavy rain that could cause flash flooding, given relatively slow movement. Odds of strong to severe storms increase south of the city, and isolated wind damage is the main threat. We dry out overnight and maybe even see some clearing toward morning. Lows are in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): The big question here might be how much sun we see. If it’s enough, temperatures could quickly pop well into the 80s. If not, we might get stuck closer to 80. For now, it’s worth leaning slightly pessimistic (although lower temperatures are a plus!). Along with skies that are at least occasionally cloudy, we could see a couple of showers as soon as midday. That chance may be best south.



A pedestrian passes near the Netherlands Carillon as the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol are seen at sunrise on June 20 in Arlington, Va. The summer solstice is Thursday. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

New Hampshire tornadoes: It has been a stormy week in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast so far. On Monday, storms ripped across parts of New England. The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down Monday afternoon in New Hampshire. Both were EF-0, the weakest of six ratings on a 0-5 scale. The state averages about one tornado per year.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.