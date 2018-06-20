If you like parties, planets and performances, mark Saturday on your calendar. It’s the annual Astronomy Festival on the National Mall in Washington, when telescopes spring up to help view nearby planets, and astronomers — professional and amateur — come out in droves to hang out, answer questions and help us appreciate the magic of space. And this year, several Smithsonian museums will be open until midnight.

The astronomical start to summer occurs at the summer solstice at 6:07 a.m. June 21, according to the Naval Observatory, and you can enjoy the planets with your naked eye on these warm nights:

After the sun sets, find a very bright Venus at -4 magnitude in the west-northwestern sky. The planet loiters in the constellation Gemini, near the so-called twin stars Pollux and Castor until about 11 p.m., according to the observatory.

The waxing gibbous moon dances with the large, gaseous Jupiter on the evening of June 23 in the southeast. Jupiter is a bright -2.4 magnitude.

Saturn is days away from reaching opposition, which means that this ringed planet is opposite to the sun, from our earthly perspective. Saturn becomes "full" on June 27, according to the observatory. This bright, zero magnitude planet rises now in the eastern sky about 8:30 p.m.

Mars rises minutes after 11 p.m. in the eastern heavens in the constellation Capricornus now. Find the reddish planet at -1.8 magnitude, with strong views of it before dawn.

Saturday’s Astronomy Festival on the National Mall starts summer with several kinds of telescopes — including those with filters for people to safely see the sun — or telescopes where you can see the moon and planets or simply listen to the universe. Organized by astronomer Donald Lubowich, coordinator of astronomy outreach at Hofstra University, Long Island, about 100 astronomy educators and enthusiasts from more than 30 science organizations near Washington will provide heavenly guided tours.

The Astronomy Festival on the National Mall will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue NW, the northwest corner of the grounds of the Washington Monument. If it rains, head to the School Without Walls High School, 2130 G St. NW, on the George Washington University campus.

Aside from being the day of the festival, Saturday is not just any mow-the-lawn Saturday. It’s Solstice Saturday, when all of the Smithsonian’s museums will celebrate the sun’s presence with myriad all-day events. Many of the Smithsonian’s museums will remain open until midnight on June 23.

In this coordinated effort to soak up the sun, this is the Smithsonian’s first Solstice Saturday, according to Smithsonian spokeswoman Linda St. Thomas. The activities include talks, exhibits and tasting sun-drenched flavors.