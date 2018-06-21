

Early morning at the Lincoln Memorial, June 20. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: The longest of days deserves some praise. The humidity and heat are in retreat.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Showers depart at dawn, moderate humidity. Highs: 81-85

Tonight: Increasing clouds, showers possible late. Lows: 63-69

Tomorrow: Showers likely. Highs: 73-77

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The summer solstice arrives this morning just as most showers depart. Compared to recent days, the heat and humidity are quite tolerable. Tomorrow would be even better but showers, some possibly heavy, play spoiler. Showers and possible thunderstorms are a good bet over the weekend, especially Saturday.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Thursday): Lingering showers are possible especially east of the city early on but quickly dissipate. Clouds remain scattered through the day, with light north winds. Humidity is moderate and highs peak in the low to mid-80s — which is near to slightly cooler than normal. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Evening readings slip into the 70s under partly cloudy skies and nearly calm winds. Clouds increase overnight, with showers possible just before daybreak. Lows are mainly mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend…

Tomorrow (Friday): Showers are likely at times, but there may be rain-free intervals as well. Some of the showers could be locally heavy. Temperatures barely climb, with highs mainly in the mid-70s. Winds are light from the east. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The chance of intermittent showers continues through the night. Lows slip to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday isn’t a washout, but we may have a round of morning showers followed by the threat of late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thanks to the passage of a warm front, it’s noticeably warmer and more humid as highs peak in the low to mid-80s. Shower chances decrease overnight, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Rain chances decline on Sunday, making it the better of the two weekend days. But pop up showers/thunderstorms are still possible, mainly in the afternoon. Humidity is moderately high as temperatures peak in the upper 80s and possibly low 90s in the hottest spots. Overnight still carries a shower risk, with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday has plenty of sun but the atmosphere is still unstable enough to support the chance of a few afternoon showers and storms. Highs should hold in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium