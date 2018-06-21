Nationals vs. Orioles
7:05 p.m., Thursday, June 21, Nationals Park


A beautiful summer evening for a game. Not too hot and any showers shouldn’t arrive until after midnight.

First pitch: Light winds, moderate humidity, temperature near 80.

9th inning: Cloudy, light winds, temperature near 75.

Chance of rain: 20 percent

Chance of delay: 10 percent

Chance of postponement: 1 percent

