Clouds that were mainly lower-level and fluffy through the day are starting to fill in as we head into the evening. It was rather decent overall, as long as you don’t mind humidity too much. Highs in the low and mid-80s are fairly close to normal, and the sunshine was nice, given the rainy pattern of late. It was temporary, as we head back into a stretch of unsettled weather tonight and tomorrow.

Through Tonight: The main rain shield has been to our south and west all day, and the heaviest activity should tend to stay south and west into the evening. This in mind, the rain shield does tend to work toward us later tonight and into the morning. Some showers — or a storm — are possible as soon as the late evening and toward midnight, but heavier stuff should generally hold off longer. More persistent moderate to heavy activity could be in here by the pre-dawn period, especially in the city and/or south. Lows are mostly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow (Friday): We’re sort of on the edge of the heavier-rain risk here, so it’s hard to tell exactly where it stops and the most rain falls. For now, I’d perhaps tend to favor south of the city for the worst, but it’s close. A general half-inch to an inch is possible through the day areawide, with up to several inches in the hardest-hit spots. Temperatures may not move much most of the day, with clouds and rain in the area, plus a front off to our south. The front may try to surge north a bit later in the day, but don’t bet on it too strongly. Daytime readings are mainly in the near-70-to-mid-70s zone.



A beautiful afternoon in the city. (Erik Cox Photography via Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. Other allergens are low.

Texas flooding: The flooding in Texas has prompted at least 200 rescues in the city of Mission, as well as hundreds in other places. At least 5 to 10 inches of rain has fallen over a large swath of Southeast Texas, with more expected before it all ends.

