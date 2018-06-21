

Storm clouds gather over the Mall on June 10. (Robert Miller/The Washington Post)

More than a foot of rain has fallen since mid-May in Washington, and we’re going to keep adding to that total through the weekend. The rain won’t fall all the time, but a front near the region will act as the focus for occasional showers and storms.

Of the next several days, Friday will probably be the wettest one. The weekend shouldn’t be a washout, and Sunday looks nicer than Saturday. Compared with some recent rainy weekends (last weekend, mercifully, we caught a break), this shouldn’t be that bad. But the National Weather Service shows the potential for about an inch of rain through Sunday, with higher amounts to the west and southwest. And these amounts may be conservative.



The National Weather Service rainfall forecast through Sunday night. (WeatherBell.com)

Let’s break down the rain chances through the weekend, starting with Friday.

Friday

Chance of rain: 70 percent

Most likely timing: On and off much of the day, tapering in the evening

Possible amounts: 0.5 to 1.0 inches, locally higher

Possible hazards: Pockets of flooding

Temperatures: 70 to 75.

Rain showers and perhaps a little embedded thunder are likely as a warm front slowly lifts north through the region. The latest models suggest the heaviest rain may fall in the morning into the early afternoon and then diminish. It’s difficult to say where the heaviest rain will fall, but localized amounts of 1 to 3 inches may occur, even as amounts average around 0.75 inches. Areas of flooding are possible.



The NAM model forecast radar shows rain in the region Friday morning, which could be heavy in some spots.

Saturday

Chance of rain: 40 to 50 percent

Most likely timing: Late afternoon and evening

Possible amounts: Highly variable, depending on where storms hit

Possible hazards: Lightning, damaging winds, hail

Temperatures: 83 to 88.

We’re back into the warm, sticky air on Saturday as the warm front will have pushed through. The showers, from morning through early to midafternoon, should be mostly dry. Although, a brief pop-up shower can’t be ruled out. Later in the day, a cold front pushing in from the west should trigger scattered thunderstorms, and a few may be intense. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in its marginal-risk zone for severe thunderstorms, and the environment could even support an isolated tornado somewhere.



The National Weather Service forecast map shows a cold front approaching Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

The highest chance for severe storms may focus east and southeast of the metro region.

Sunday

Chance of rain: 20 to 30 percent

Most likely timing: Late afternoon and evening

Possible amounts: Highly variable, depending on where storms hit

Possible hazards: Lightning, damaging winds, hail

Temperatures: 85 to 90

The cold front pushing through Saturday isn’t going to cool things down much. In fact, with more sunshine on Sunday, it’s probably going to be even warmer, and some spots could make a run at 90. A follow-on cold front approach could trigger a few widely scattered storms late in the day, but many areas may end up dry.