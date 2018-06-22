TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Nice to nix summer heat typical this time of year. But for periodic rains and perhaps downpours that produce flash flooding? #BadWeatherTrade

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Off-and-on rain. Flooding? Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tonight: Showers or periods of rain. Lows: Mid-60s to around 70.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunnier, muggy. PM shower/storm? Highs: Upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Keep those umbrellas at the ready. Especially today into tomorrow, periodic rains could soak us at times. Isolated flooding is also possible, focusing along and near the semi-stalled front (currently to our south). Clamminess and mugginess may last through Sunday and Monday, but at least we’re brighter with some sunshine by then.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Friday): Off-and-on periods of rain are probable. Maybe some thunder. A somewhat stationary front is hanging out for most of the day, a bit too close for comfort (or confident forecast). Heavier (flooding?) rains may focus along this front, with perhaps the best odds of that south vs. north. Up north, it could be a relatively uneventful rain as far as rain goes. Stay tuned since we’re on the edge of the worst. Most spots a half-inch to an inch or so seems a good bet. In the unlucky areas nearer this front, up to several inches of rain could fall. Clouds and a steady easterly breeze help keep us near 70 to perhaps a few mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium

Tonight: Intermittent evening showers remain possible before another round of steadier rain may move in for the middle night and early morning hours. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, either. Hope it doesn’t wake us. Mid-60s to around 70 may be our coolest predawn temperatures. Light easterly breezes continue. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Saturday): Again we have some on-and-off rains, some of which could produce a downpour. I don’t think it’s a complete washout. Overcast skies may break fairly early in the day, brightening us even amid periodic showers and storms. We’ll watch for an isolated strong to severe storm in the afternoon and evening, which could even threaten an isolated tornado. Remember that front south of town? It’s moved northward as a warm front, bringing us muggy mid-to-upper 80s. Oof. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower and storm chances may decrease quickly. Even some readily viewable stars also possible by late evening. Upper 60s to low 70s may translate into an air-conditioned night for most of us. It’s — yep — nice and muggy. Confidence: Medium



A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: This is our “better” weekend day. Rain chances are down but perhaps not completely out. A shower or thundershower is still possible, especially in the afternoon. As it stands now, nothing too heavy or long-lasting (great news for outdoor plans). Morning air may prove especially muggy, but we should be a bit more breathable and less steamy later in the afternoon. Upper 80s to low 90s aren’t too far above average for this time of year. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: A round of showers and perhaps storms come through at some point overnight. Check back as we get closer. Even a weak cold front passing through should help slowly lower our muggy dew points and temperatures. We may get as “cool” as mid-60s to around 70 degrees downtown. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sun should dominate over any clouds Monday and Tuesday with only the slightest chance of an isolated shower, as it appears now. Mugginess continues a downward trend Monday, so that by Tuesday we’ll feel fancy-free (breathable air). Temperatures may be fairly sweet, near 80 to mid-80s. Fingers crossed. Confidence: Medium