

Fireflies and the Milky Way over the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge in South Kingstown, R.I. (Mike Cohea)

Fireflies literally photo-bombed photographer Mike Cohea’s long-exposure photo of the Milky Way last week.

Summer is the best time of the year to photograph the Milky Way in North America, when it is high in the sky most of the night. But it also happens to be the season of fireflies — or lightning bugs, depending on where you grew up — when their slow, rhythmic blinking adds a certain enchantment to summer nights.

These glowing bugs tend to be called fireflies in the South and lightning bugs in the Midwest. Despite having nothing do with lightning, the science of lightning bugs is just as cool. They generate light via chemical reaction known as bioluminescence.

According to the Mother Nature Network, the light produced by fireflies is wholly efficient — almost 100 percent of the energy a firefly exudes is emitted as light. Compare that to the ridiculously-inefficient incandescent lightbulb, which only emits 10 percent as light and the other 90 as heat.

That’s also a major difference between lightning bugs and lightning. Lightning is five times hotter than the sun. The bugs, however, emit a “cold light” with no infrared or ultraviolet frequencies.

