Nationals vs. Phillies

7:05 p.m., Friday, June 21, Nationals Park

With an easterly breeze and clammy conditions, you may want a waterproof layer that can not only help repel a shower or storm, but keep you slightly warm.

First pitch: Near 70. Cloudy. Shower/storm chance.

Ninth inning: Mid-60s. Clammy. Quick shower?

Chance of rain: 50 percent.

Chance of delay: 30 percent.

Chance of postponement: 15 percent.

