* Flash flood watch for southwest counties in the D.C. region, including southern Fauquier and Stafford counties, starting at 6 p.m. *

Rain that fell for much of the day has tapered off this afternoon, and we should stay in a bit of a lull heading into the evening. We’re not quite done yet, as at least another round or two are on the way. This said, there is good news for the weekend. In this case, that means it won’t rain nonstop from here till Sunday!

Through Tonight: A lull continues into the evening. Drizzle or light showers are a good bet during this period, but it’s not a continual rain, and it may stop entirely for a while. The next round should work in by late evening or into the hours around midnight. The timing means it’s probably not too severe, but the storms could still pack a punch. Some localized flash flooding is possible. Lows bottom out in the mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow (Saturday): We may still be dealing with showers in the morning, but I think a good chunk of it ends up dry, and that’s the case into the afternoon, as well. There should be at least a few breaks of sun, with highs heading for the mid-80s. Scattered strong to severe storms may try to form in the afternoon, but odds of that are better east of the area.

Sunday: Coming off lows in the mid-60s to around 70, Sunday should be mostly tranquil, if on the hot side. Partly sunny skies are the rule as highs rise to right around 90. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out by afternoon.



