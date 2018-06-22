

Lightning strikes behind Henry House at Manassas National Battlefield Park. (John Ernst)

A trough of low pressure is approaching from the west, threatening to bring thunder, lightning and downpours along with it. Depending on the front’s timing, thunderstorms could turn severe for some parts of the Washington region, mainly south and east of the immediate metro.

A warm front will move north over the region Saturday morning, and warm air from the south will flow behind it. If the warm front lifts far enough north, and the atmosphere over our region becomes sufficiently unstable, we may get some severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center placed the Washington region at a marginal risk of severe weather for Saturday, which means isolated severe storms are possible, but their duration and coverage will be limited.

Timing on these storms will most likely be starting around 1 p.m. in the far northwest suburbs, lingering to around 8 p.m. in the far southwest suburbs.



Severe weather outlook for Saturday. (Storm Prediction Center)

Temperatures will have to warm rapidly in the morning and early afternoon, which means skies will have to be at least partly sunny during that time. There should be enough moisture in the air, but for strong storms to form, they will need the moisture, wind shear and timing of the cold front to coincide. Getting those three things to line up may not be possible Saturday — at least not in the immediate metro and points north.

As of Friday, we think scattered, weak storms will form across the D.C. region starting early Saturday afternoon, with stronger storms building to the south and west in the late afternoon.

High-resolution models suggest after weak storms push across the metro in the early afternoon, strong — and maybe even severe — thunderstorms will bubble up over the south and far east suburbs after 3 or 4 p.m.

The NAM model shows the strongest thunderstorms developing over the Baltimore metro and the Eastern Shore between 4 and 6 p.m. The Nationals are hosting the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 p.m., and while it doesn’t look like the game will be postponed, there could be a first-pitch delay.