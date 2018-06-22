This is an amazingly-tranquil scene for what’s actually taking place. Three beautiful horses — different colors and markings, as if they were planted by a movie director — graze in a field as a large tornado writhes in the background.

Just another day on the plains in Colorado, I suppose.

“The horses and birds didn’t seem too concerned despite the mesmerizing motion of the funnel,” Eric Hurst wrote in a tweet when he shared the video.

This is more than just a funnel cloud. You can see debris on the ground at the horizon, which means the tornado has touched down. As far as the shape goes, the term “side-winder” may have been made up for the movie Twister, but I always thought it was a perfect way to describe these large tornadoes that twist and writhe between the cloud base and the ground.