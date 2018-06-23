TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: I could go for a bit nicer weather. But it could be much worse!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Some sun?! Scattered late-day storms. Highs: 83-88.

Tonight: Evening storm chance, then partly cloudy. Lows: 65-72.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Afternoon storm? Highs: 88-93.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve had more than our fair share of weekend rain threats of late. With some luck, this one won’t be too wet. This is not to say you should tune out the weather, especially today. Although any storms should be quick and scattered vs. widespread and lengthy, they could pack a punch. Do pay attention if out and about.

Listen to the latest forecast:

Today (Saturday): There could be a shower in the morning, but I think much of the day ends up dry. Even if it is dry, kicking the clouds could be tough. This in mind, the afternoon might end up with at least partial sunshine. If so, the odds of scattered late-day storms being intense rises. Any storms that do form could be strong to severe, with isolated wind damage, large hail and maybe even a tornado. Highs are in the mid-80s or so. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Any showers or storms that might hang around in the evening should head east and out of here before long. We might not head totally clear, but there should be some stars in the sky throughout the night. Slightly drier air trickles in toward morning as lows reach the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s going to feel like summer, but that’s maybe something of a nice change of pace from all the rain of late. We should see sun early, and it may try to stick around all day. Some clouds are a good bet as well, but we might manage to largely stay dry for once. It’s still wise to consider the chance of an isolated afternoon storm for now. Highs are a bit above 90 in most spots. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: After a chance of an evening storm, we’re fairly tranquil overnight. Skies are partly cloudy as lows range from the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium



Black-eyed Susans on the Anacostia Trail (Joe Flood via Flickr)

A LOOK AHEAD

By Monday, we’re really getting past this gloomy pattern, at least for a bit. Skies are largely sunny, and humidity is coming down through the day. It is toasty, but not too toasty for June. Highs are in the mid- and upper 80s. Confidence: Medium

It’s possible that Tuesday will be even nicer than Monday. Humidity levels are quite low, and sunshine is the main weather story of the day. Temperatures in the mid-80s for highs are pretty close to normal. Confidence: Medium